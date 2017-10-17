Mike Ashley puts Newcastle United up for sale

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has finally decided to put the club up for sale.
Last year, the club owner admitted that buying Newcastle was a mistake. He has endured a fractious relationship with the fans ever since he took over a decade ago.
Newcastle have had to deal with relegation twice during Ashley’s tenure and the Magpies are in desperate need of a new direction and investment.
Current manager Rafa Benitez is also rumoured to be unhappy with the club’s transfer business. The Spaniard was promised significant funds after promotion, but Ashley has failed to deliver once again. A new ownership would give the club a fresh start and the fans will be delighted with Ashley’s decision to put the club up for sale.
According to Ian Dennis from BBC, Amanda Staveley could be a potential suitor. The financier was present during Newcastle’s match against Liverpool earlier this season.
“It was clearly a signal of intent from her and her company,” Dennis added. “However, it is now a case of making sure the price is right for all parties.”
Ashley has tried to sell the club in 2008 and 2009 as well after protests from the fans. It will be interesting to see whether he finds a suitable buyer this time.
The club statement read: “To give the club the best possible opportunity of securing the positioning and investment necessary to take it to the next level, at what is an important time in its history, its present ownership has determined that it is in the best interests of Newcastle United and its fans for the club to be put up for sale.”