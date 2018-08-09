Middlesbrough set to sign Muhamed Besic for £6million

Middlesbrough are set to sign the Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic today.
The Championship club have agreed on a deal to sign the player according to Sky Sports.
BREAKING: Sky sources: Muhamed Besic is set to join @Boro from @Everton on a permanent deal with around £6m. #SSN #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/Q9aljypGZZ
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 9, 2018
Besic is not a part of Marco Silva’s first-team plans at Everton and therefore a move away is the best option for all parties.
Tony Pulis was keen on adding to his midfield and Besic should prove to be a quality addition. The Everton midfielder was on loan at Boro last season and he made 17 appearances for them in total.
Clearly, he managed to impress Pulis and the Riverside club will part with a sum of around £6m for his services.
Middlesbrough have lost the likes of Adama Traore and Ben Gibson this summer and it will be interesting to see whether they sign anyone else before the window closes.
The fans will be expecting more incomings after the departure of two key players. Middlesbrough will be expected to fight for promotion next season and it is evident that they will need to add to the side in order to challenge the likes of Derby, Villa, Leeds etc.
Meanwhile, Andy Hunter from Guardian also believes that Besic is heading to Middlesbrough on a permanent deal.
Everton increasingly confident of signing Yerry Mina today, with Bernard due to be confirmed this afternoon. Besic to Boro for £4m. Offered Andre Gomes during talks with Barca – loan not ruled out but getting Mina done is the priority.
— Andy Hunter (@AHunterGuardian) August 9, 2018