Middlesbrough plotting permanent move for Muhamed Besic

Everton midfielder Muhamed Besic has been very impressive for Middlesbrough this season and the Riverside outfit are plotting a permanent move for him in the summer.
The 25-year-old midfielder joined the Championship outfit on loan in January and he has made quite an impression on Tony Pulis so far.
According to Northern Echo, Boro could move for the midfield controller once Premier League promotion is secured.
Besic has three years left on his Everton contract and therefore the Toffees are under no pressure to sell. However, it is evident that the Bosnian is not in Allardyce’s first team plans. The best solution for all parties would be to agree on a move.
Everton paid £4.5m to the Hungarian club Ferencvaros for Besic and they will be hoping to recoup that amount if they are forced to sell eventually.
It will be interesting to see what Besic wants at the end of this season. He is likely to play regularly at a club like Boro and he is quickly becoming a fan favourite too. A permanent move to Riverside would be ideal for him.