Middlesbrough interested in signing Chris Brunt

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis is looking to sign Chris Brunt from West Brom at the end of this season.
The Riverside outfit have been very impressive since the arrival of Pulis and the Teessiders have a good chance of securing promotion to the Premier League.
According to reports, Pulis is hoping to raid his former club for Chris Brunt and Craig Dawson. Also, the report adds that a deal could be agreed in summer.
It is clear that the Boro manager is looking to add some top flight experience and quality to his side. If Middlesbrough secure promotion, players like Brunt and Dawson could be priceless for them in their fight for survival in the Premier League next season.
Brunt can operate as a left back as a central midfielder and a left-sided winger. His versatility will be a major bonus for Pulis.
The 33 year old WBA midfielder left Boro as a youngster and he might be tempted his finish his career there. Brunt’s contract was due to expire in the summer but WBA have triggered a one year extension.
Judging by his age and contract situation, Middlesbrough should be able to sign him for a fairly reasonable price if they really want him.