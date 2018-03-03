Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Middlesbrough fans react to Patrick Bamford’s hattrick vs Leeds

Middlesbrough fans react to Patrick Bamford’s hattrick vs Leeds

3 March, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Transfer News & Rumours

Middlesbrough striker Patrick Bamford scored a stunning hat-trick against Leeds United last night.

The former Chelsea striker has rediscovered his form at Riverside and he has been a key player for Boro in their push for promotion.

Bamford has scored 6 goals in his last three matches and the Middlesbrough fans will be hoping for more of the same in the remaining games.

The young striker scored twice in the first half in a space of five minutes. He added a third in the second half.

Manager Tony Pulis seemed delighted with Bamford’s goalscoring form. The former WBA boss labelled his performance as ‘top-drawer’.

Middlesbrough are now in the top six for the first time since November. If they can continue this kind of form until the end of the season, they have a good chance of going up this year.

Boro played ‘front foot football’ against Leeds last night and the fans will be expecting more of this from now on.

Here is how the fans reacted to Bamford’s hattrick on social media.

 

Leeds United fans react to their defeat against Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough fans react to Adama Traore's performance against Leeds
Loading...

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com