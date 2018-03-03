Middlesbrough fans react to Adama Traore’s performance against Leeds

Middlesbrough picked up a 3-0 win over Leeds United last night and the former Barcelona winger Adama Traore had a memorable outing.
Leeds failed to cope with Traore’s pace and flair as the 22-year-old dismantled the away side’s defence almost single-handedly at times.
Middlesbrough fans were very impressed with the young winger’s performance last night and they took to Twitter to share their views on the player.
It will be interesting to see whether the young attacker manages to keep up this level of performance between now and the end of the season. If he can add some consistency to his game, a move to the Premier League is not far away.
Traore has all the tools to be successful in English football. His physicality and direct style of play would make him an instant hit.
Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis was also very happy with the winger’s performance last night and the former WBA boss showered some praise on the 22-year-old.
Pulis said: “Traore is the quickest player I’ve ever seen off the mark. When he uses the ball well he’s unstoppable.”
Here is how the fans reacted to Traore’s performance last night.
22-year-old Adama Traoré completed more dribbles • 12 • than all 14 Leeds United players combined • 7 • tonight.
He’s been at it again. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/c1I5hMcT4i
— Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) March 2, 2018
This season he’s making these runs and making assists and even scoring goals as well now. He’s just gone 22 very quick and very strong. Fuck knows what he’s going to be like in 4 or 5 years time if he keeps progressing like this.
— James Huskinson (@cheekyborolad) March 2, 2018
Always had excellent pace, power and dribbling ability, and is one of the best dribblers in the EFL + EPL imo. Just massively lacked end product. Hope he succeeds.
— Anthony (@AVN__21) March 2, 2018
Adama Traore is flying with Boro since Tony Pulis came in. I know he has his critics, but I get the feeling that the structure and discipline he instills has helped Traore a lot. He’s not the finished article at all, but he’s making positive steps towards being consistent.
— Kristan Heneage (@KHeneage) March 2, 2018
What Adama Traore has done to #LUFC there is illegal in 121 countries.#Boro #Borolive
— Webjoose (@EojSewob) March 2, 2018
You will not see a footballer like Adama Traoré for a long long long time. Take it in boys. Take it in. He’s magical
— Jack Garratt (@JackGarratt95) March 2, 2018
Adama Traore is playing a different sport to the rest. If every footballer was like him the pitch would probably be twice as big and would last half the time.He is unlike any footballer there’s ever been and probably will ever be. What a privilege he’s playing at Middlesbrough
— Tom Flight (@TomFlight) March 2, 2018
Victor Orta was the man who brought Adama Traore to Middlesbrough – deal was all him – we should be very thankful to him.
— Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) March 2, 2018