Middlesbrough fans react to Adama Traore’s performance against Leeds

3 March, 2018 English Championship, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Transfer News & Rumours

Middlesbrough picked up a 3-0 win over Leeds United last night and the former Barcelona winger Adama Traore had a memorable outing.

Leeds failed to cope with Traore’s pace and flair as the 22-year-old dismantled the away side’s defence almost single-handedly at times.

Middlesbrough fans were very impressed with the young winger’s performance last night and they took to Twitter to share their views on the player.

It will be interesting to see whether the young attacker manages to keep up this level of performance between now and the end of the season. If he can add some consistency to his game, a move to the Premier League is not far away.

Traore has all the tools to be successful in English football. His physicality and direct style of play would make him an instant hit.

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis was also very happy with the winger’s performance last night and the former WBA boss showered some praise on the 22-year-old.

Pulis said: “Traore is the quickest player I’ve ever seen off the mark. When he uses the ball well he’s unstoppable.”

Here is how the fans reacted to Traore’s performance last night.

 

 

 

 

 

