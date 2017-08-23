Middlesbrough bid for Jota rejected, Brentford braced for further offers

Middlesbrough are expected to up their offer for Brentford midfielder Jota after having an initial £4.5 million bid rejected.
THe 26-year-old is about to enter the final year of his contract with the Bees, but the London club are holding out for a fee of around £8 million.
Jota has been a pivotal figure in Brentford’s progress over the past few seasons, scoring 23 goals in 77 appearances for the club.
Brentford want Jota to sign a new deal at Griffin Park, but if he does leave they would rather not sell to a Championship rival.
West Ham, Newcastle and Brighton have all been linked with a move for the player, but Middlesbrough are the only club to table a bid.
