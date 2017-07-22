Middlesbrough agree fee with West Ham for Darren Randolph

West Ham have agreed on a deal in principle with Middlesbrough for the permanent transfer of goalkeeper Darren Randolph.
Boro confirmed the deal on their official website yesterday night. The player is expected to undergo his medical and agree on personal terms now.
As per the official report, the Republic of Ireland international is set to travel to Rockliffe Park today to finalise the transfer.
West Ham have signed Joe Hart on loan from Manchester City and therefore they will not be able to provide Randolph with enough first team football anymore. The 30-year-old will look to play regularly with Boro now.
Randolph is very experienced player and Middlesbrough will certainly benefit from his presence. The Irishman has made almost 350 career appearances since making his debut for Charlton Athletic in the Premier League 10 years ago.
He also has 21 caps for his country and was a key member of Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2016 squad.
At West Ham, Bilic switched between him and Adrian last season. The 30-year-old played 22 times for the Hammers in the Premier League.
Garry Monk has already signed Jonny Howson, Cyrus Christie, Martin Braithwaite, Connor Roberts (loan), and Britt Assombalonga this summer and Randolph will be his sixth signing.