Middlesbrough agree deal to sign Jordan Hugill

Middlesbrough have completed the loan signing of West Ham forward Jordan Hugill.
The deal has been confirmed on the club’s official website. The club have confirmed that Hugill will wear the number 11 shirt next season.
Hugill joined West Ham in January for a fee of £10m but he managed to make just three substitute appearances. It is evident that he is not a part of Pellegrini’s plans next season and therefore a loan move seems ideal.
If Hugill manages to perform in the Championship next season, the Hammers could then move him on permanently. The loan move will protect Hugill’s value.
Boro are in need of goals and therefore the signing of Hugill makes sense. It will be interesting to see how quickly the 26-year-old adapts to Tony Pulis’s methods.
The Middlesbrough born striker managed to score 30 goals in 114 appearances during three and a half years at Preston North End and if he can regain that form next season, he could be crucial to Middlesbrough’s promotion push.
The Riverside club have lost key players like Ben Gibson and Adama Traore to Burnley and Wolves this summer and the fans will be expecting more signings before the transfer window closes.