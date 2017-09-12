Michael Owen backs Celtic to do well against PSG

Former England striker Michael Owen seems rather optimistic about Celtic’s chances against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.
In his column with BetVictor, the BT Sport expert Owen predicts that Celtic will either win or draw against the French outfit. Considering PSG’s form and squad strength, Michael Owen’s claim is quite surprising.
He writes: “Celtic have only won one of their last 14 CL games and not kept a clean sheet in their last 19 ties but I just have a feeling they can get something against Unai Emery’s star-studded side.”
Brendan Rodgers will be hoping some of his player’s share Owen’s optimism as well when the two sides meet tonight. Celtic are no pushovers and they will certainly make life difficult for Paris Saint-Germain.
Paris Saint-Germain have one of the best attacks in world football and the home side will have to defend very well in order to get something out of this game. Having said that, all the pressure will be on Unai Emery and his team to perform after the kind of window they had.
Celtic will have most of their key players fit and ready for this game and Paris Saint-Germain cannot underestimate them even though they are firm favorites on paper.