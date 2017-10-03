Michael Keane urges his Everton teammates to work hard

Everton have had a poor start to the season despite spending a lot of money during the summer transfer window and the Toffees are under a lot of pressure to turn it around.
Koeman spent a considerable amount of money to strengthen his squad and one of his new signings believes that some of the players are suffering from low confidence. Former Manchester United defender Michael Keane joined Everton this summer and the England centre-back has urged his teammates to keep working hard despite the poor run of form.
Keane believes that confidence comes from winning games but when things are not working out, the players need to be patient. The former Burnley star thinks that Everton will need to convert their chances in the final third if they want to be successful.
Keane said: “Everyone has to stand up and be counted. It’s down to us at the end of the day, the manager puts a team out but we have to carry out his plans and his game plan. I feel like we did that pretty well against Burnley and I feel he will say the same. It’s the final moment in the final third to create a chance and when we do get them taking them. Obviously, there are loads of great players here but you get confidence from winning games and especially lately we have not been winning many. I think the confidence of a few of the lads is pretty low but the only way you can come out of that is to keep working hard and do the right things. Sometimes you need a bit of luck and things aren’t dropping for us. We have to keep working hard to turn it around.”
Everton were expected to challenge for the Champions League places this season. Instead, the Merseyside outfit are close to the relegation zone right now.