Michael Gray reacts to Sunderland win vs Derby County on Twitter

Former Sunderland player turned popular football pundit Michael Gray has praised Chris Coleman’s side after Sunderland won their Championship game on Friday.
The Black Cats earned an emphatic 4-1 win against Derby County away at Pride Park, and moved off the bottom of the Championship.
Gray took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the Black Cat’s victory. He tweeted:
What a result that is…. well done lads #Safc #fightingchance 👊🏻⚽
— michael gray (@mickygray33) March 30, 2018
Sunderland ended a winless run of 10 games to secure their second win of 2018, and it will inject a new belief in the team that they can still avoid relegation.
George Honeyman scored the opening goal with a deflected effort in the opening 10 minutes. Ashley Fletcher made it 2-0 before Matej Vydra pulled one back for the home side.
After the break, Aiden McGeady’s penalty restored the two-goal lead, and John O’Shea poked in a fourth after a goalmouth scramble.
Sunderland managed only 40% of possession in the entire 90 minutes. They attempted 14 shots during the game and managed to keep six of those on target.