Michael Carrick signs new deal with Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has agreed to a one-year extension with the club.
The English midfielder will now stay at Old Trafford until June 2018, the Premier League giants have confirmed on their official website.
Carrick has been a fantastic servant for Manchester United over the last decade and his extension will be a major boost for Mourinho. Despite his age, Carrick’s quality and winning experience could prove to be priceless for the Portuguese manager.
Sir Alex Ferguson signed Michael Carrick from Tottenham back in 2006 and the midfielder has won five Premier League titles, an FA Cup, two League Cups, a FIFA Club World Cup, a UEFA Champions League, six FA Community Shields and the UEFA Europa League trophy with the Red Devils.
The 35-year-old is no longer a regular starter for Manchester United, but he can be valuable squad member as Mourinho’s men return to the Champions League next season.
Having agreed to the extension, Carrick expressed his delight and said:
What a fantastic way to finish off the season, with a new trophy in our cabinet. I am delighted that my journey with this great club is going to continue. My focus now is looking ahead to my testimonial match next Sunday; it will be a very proud moment for me and my family and is the perfect way to top what has already been a great season. I am thrilled that the fans will also get to see our shiny new Europa League trophy on the day.
Jose Mourinho added:
I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Michael over this past season. He is one of the true professionals of the game. Not only is he a great footballer, he is also a fantastic human being and a great role model to our younger members of the team. I am delighted he has extended his contract and I would like to take this opportunity to wish Michael all the best for his well-deserved testimonial match next Sunday.