Mesut Ozil will join Atletico Madrid if these two transfer demands are met

According to Don Balon, Arsenal and Germany playmaker Mesut Ozil is considering a move to Atletico Madrid next summer, so long as his two transfer demands are met, reports the Express.
The 29-year-old is out of contract with the Gunners in the summer and can sign a pre-contract deal with a foreign club in January. As a result, Atletico Madrid can agree a deal six months before he’ll exit the Emirates, putting them in a stronger position to sign Ozil than Manchester United.
However, reports from Spain claim that the former Real Madrid midfielder will only consider a move to the Wanda Metropolitano if they are in the Champions League for next season and if they hold onto Antoine Griezmann.
The French international has been short of form this season, much to the annoyance of Atleti, and a move could be in the offing as a result. That could be a deal-breaker for Ozil’s potential move to the Spanish capital, as Griezmann is a hard player to replace.
He’s scored and created 114 goals in 173 games for the Rojiblancos, but the links to Manchester United remain, even after he signed a new deal with Diego Simeone’s side in June. Ozil will be a free transfer next summer, but which club he will join remains up for debate.
When the January transfer window opens, foreign clubs can speak to him about a pre-contract deal, so interest is set to intensify in the coming weeks.