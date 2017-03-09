Mesut Ozil offered £280,000-a-week contract to stay at Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has been offered a massive pay rise to stay at the club.
The German midfielder could earn around £280,000-a-week if he decides to extend his contract at Emirates. Ozil is currently the highest earner at Arsenal with wages of around £140,000-a-week plus bonuses.
Arsenal signed Ozil from Real Madrid for a fee of £42 million in 2013 and the German has had a mixed career in England so far.
According to Daily Mirror, the 28-year-old midfielder is stalling on his contract extension because he believes he can get more money at another club. Ozil has 15 months left on his current deal and could leave the club at the end of this season.
It is a similar issue with Alexis Sanchez as well. The Chilean winger has been offered wages of £200,000-a-week, but the former Barcelona star is holding out for more.
With Arsene Wenger’s future also in doubt, it seems that a massive exodus at Arsenal is definitely on the cards this summer. The French manager is out of contract at the end of this season and has not signed an extension yet.
Arsenal are currently fifth in the Premier League table and will be looking to finish in top four. The Gunners crashed out of the Champions League after a 10-2 aggregate defeat against Bayern Munich this week.