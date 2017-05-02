Mesut Ozil offered £250,000 per week to stay at Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is nearing the end of his contract at Emirates and the Gunners are keen on extending the German’s deal.
According to Daily Mail, the Premier League giants have already offered him an extension worth around £250,000 per week.
Ozil currently earns £140,000 a week and is holding out for a salary of around £300,000 a week.
Although there is no doubt that Ozil is a world class footballer when on form, the German international has failed to justify that kind of wages so far in his Arsenal career. Ozil joined the Gunners from Real Madrid in 2013 for a fee of £42m and has failed to live up to the expectations.
The German had a flying start to the season this year but his form has dipped since the turn of the year and he has been appalling in his last few outings. As per the report, Arsenal feel that Ozil is not worth £300,000 per week and will sit down and talk to the player at the end of this season. Ozil has scored 10 goals in 32 appearances for Arsenal this season.
If both parties can reach a compromise, a new deal could be signed in the summer. However, if Ozil refuses to lower his demands, it could become problematic for the London outfit. The German’s contract is up at the end of next season and they cannot afford to lose him for free.
It is a similar scenario with Alexis Sanchez and the Chilean is already being linked with moves away from Emirates at the end of this season.
Arsenal have been quite poor this season and are sixth in the table right now. If the Gunners fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League, it would certainly hurt their chances of keeping Ozil and Sanchez beyond this summer.