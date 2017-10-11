Blog Competitions World Cup Messi the hero as Argentina sneak through; United States eliminated

Messi the hero as Argentina sneak through; United States eliminated

11 October, 2017 World Cup

Lionel Messi came to the rescue as Argentina battled back to beat Ecuador and secure their place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Messi’s hat-trick sealed a 3-1 victory but, much like the rest of their qualifying campaign, Argentina did things the hard way.

The 2014 runners-up began the day sixth in the group and needing a top-four place to qualify automatically.

They made a terrible start in Quito, losing a goal inside 38 seconds, but Messi struck twice by the 20-minute mark to put his team ahead.

A fine solo goal in the second half sealed the victory and Argentina’s passage to Russia.

Elsewhere in South America, Chile are out after losing 3-0 in Brazil.

The five-time winners and Argentina will be joined in Russia by Uruguay and Colombia.

Peru finished fifth in South American qualifying and will now meet New Zealand in a two-legged play-off.

The United States failed to progress from the CONCACAF qualifying section after losing to Trinidad & Tobago.

The USA started the night in the third qualifying place but ended up fifth after losing 2-1.

Panama jumped up to third courtesy of an 88th-minute winner against Costa Rica to reach their first World Cup finals.

European champions Portugal beat Switzerland in Lisbon to finish top of European qualifying Group B.

A draw or a loss would have left Portugal in the play-offs, but an own goal from Johan Djourou and a goal from Andre Silva took them through.

France beat Belarus 2-1 to win Group A, with Sweden finishing second despite losing 2-0 to the Netherlands.

The Dutch, who finished third in the 2014 World Cup, are out.

In Group H, Greece ensured their place in the play-offs with a 4-0 win over Gibraltar.

The European teams to qualify for the World Cup so far are: France, Portugal, Germany, Serbia, Poland, England, Spain, Belgium and Iceland.

There are four more European places up for grabs, with eight nations – Sweden, Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Denmark, Italy, Greece and Croatia – taking part in two-legged play-offs.

Slovakia, who finished second behind England in Group F, are the nation to miss out on the play-offs as they are the second-placed side with the worst record.

