Maurizio Sarri’s agent arrives in London to finalise Chelsea move

Maurizio Sarri is closing in on a move to Chelsea this summer.
The Italian has been linked with the Blues for a while now but it seems that the transfer is close to completion now.
As per Sky Sports, Sarri’s agent is in London to finalise the move.
The former Napoli manager is still contracted to the Serie A side and therefore the Blues will have to pay £4.4m to release him from Napoli.
Chelsea had a poor season under Antonio Conte last year and the fans will be expecting immediate improvement under Maurizio Sarri.
Conte failed to guide his side to a top-four finish last season and Chelsea won’t be playing in the Champions League next season.
Napoli played attractive football under him and it will be interesting to see whether he manages to implement the same style of play in England now.
Meanwhile, reports claim that ex-Chelsea star Gianfranco Zola will join Sarri’s backroom staff.
Chelsea have been linked with the Napoli forward Dries Mertens. Apparently, Sarri wants the Belgian as his first summer signing at Stamford Bridge.