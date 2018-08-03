Maurizio Sarri confident Manchester United target Willian will stay at Chelsea

Chelsea winger Willian has been on the radar of Barcelona and Manchester United target in the summer transfer window.
The Brazilian professional footballer wanted to join the club from Spain, but unfortunately for Willian and Barcelona, the English Premier League club did not accept the proposal made by the side managed by Ernesto Valverde.
Barcelona decided to end their interest in Willian and completed the signing of his country man Malcom, who joined them from French club Bordeaux. This has given an advantage for the club managed by Jose Mourinho in the summer transfer window as United manager wants to sign his former player for his current club.
Willian did not join the squad on time after his holiday and following this, the Blues manager Maurizio Sarri said that he is not aware as to why the 29 year old arrived late and admitted that he will hold talks with the winger.
After having talks, the former Napoli coach has ruled out a move away from Chelsea for Willian in the summer transfer window. Antonio Conte’s successor also went on to admit that he remains confident that Willian will be at Chelsea even after the deadline day on August 9.
“I spoke with him about his late arrival, not about his future. It was a very positive conversation. I am happy about it. There is not a Willian problem. I think he will stay. I am very confident,” Sarri, the new Chelsea manager went on to claim, as reported by the Daily Mail.
Jose Mourinho, who has expressed his frustration after United failed to land all of his five targets, will be even more frustrated to find out that Chelsea will not allow Willian leave the club.
Chelsea, the FA Cup winners will face the English Premier League champions Manchester City in the Community Shield at Wembley. It will be Sarri’s first visit to the stadium as a manager and he gave his thoughts about the clash.
“I am looking forward to playing in Wembley because it is my first time. The match will be very difficult for us. Manchester City have been working together for two years. We started two weeks and a half ago,” he said.
“So, for us I think it will be a very difficult match. I want to win, because it is very important to have a trophy immediately. But at this moment of the season the performance is important. We have to improve of course. So I hope to see from my team another step forward.”