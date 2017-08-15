Mauricio Pochettino wants to coach Newell’s Old Boys in future

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he would like to manage his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys in future.
The Argentine started his playing career in Argentina with Newell’s Old Boys and his desire to return as a coach is no surprise. Furthermore, he added that he would like to coach the Argentine national team as well.
The 45-year-old has been excellent for Spurs so far and is very highly rated as a coach. Pochettino is one of the best managers in the Premier League right now and Newell’s will be getting a superb manager if the move happens in future.
Marcelo Bielsa signed Pochettino for Newell’s Old Boys back then and he played for the Argentine outfit for the next five years. Pochettino joined Espanyol in 1994 and coached them in the past as well.
Speaking to the media, the Spurs boss said: “I would love to return to Argentina one day and to coach Newell’s and the national team. There’s a big gap between coaching there [Argentina] and coaching in Europe. It’s very complicated to turn back but at some point, I will do so.”
Spurs fans should not be worried about their manager’s comments yet. Pochettino is only 45 and he is at the peak of his managerial career. It is highly unlikely that he will return to South America anytime soon.
The Argentine has managed to mount a title challenge in each of the last two seasons and he will be hoping to go all the way with Spurs this season.