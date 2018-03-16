Mauricio Pochettino raves about Tottenham’s Son Heung-min

Mauricio Pochettino has said that he is happy with the progress made by Son Heung-Min this season at Tottenham.
The 25-year-old joined Spurs in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee in the region of £22 million, according to reports from the Guardian.
The South Korean initially struggled to make an impact but he has gradually emerged as one of the key players for Pochettino.
The Argentine has praised him highly in his pre-match press conference, saying Son is enjoying his best season at the club.
“He’s doing a fantastic season,” said Pochettino, as quoted by Football London.
“I think it’s his best season here so far. He’s doing well, he’s helping the team. He’s doing fantastic. He’s so happy and we are so happy too.”
This season he has taken his game to a new level and has been immense for the side. He has scored 18 goals for Spurs in all competitions this season, further laying off four for others.
Son is a versatile player and Pochettino has used him in various roles this season. He has played as both a right and a left attacking midfielder, and also at times played in the no 10 role behind the central striker.
Pochettino has also used him in the forward role, mainly as a false nine, and he would be expected to continue in that role especially now that Harry Kane will be out for a month.