Mauricio Pochettino raves about Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen

Mauricio Pochettino has showered praise on Christian Eriksen after Tottenham Hotspur earned a crucial victory against Chelsea on Sunday.
Spurs won the match 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, and it was their first victory against the Blues away from home in 28 years.
Alvaro Morata gave Chelsea the lead in the 30th minute, but Spurs equalised through a stunning goal from Eriksen.
Dele Alli scored twice in the second half to earn Spurs an important victory. As a result of this win, Spurs have extended their lead over the Blues to eight points, and consolidated their top four position in the league.
Eriksen scored a stunning volley from 25 yards out and Pochettino was impressed with his effort.
The Argentine added that Eriksen is a “talented player” and that he is very important to the Spurs side.
“I think it was great [Eriksen’s goal]. Since he was here, Christian scores unbelievable goals, but for sure that was one of them,” said Pochettino, as quoted by Football London.
“We recognise his value. We enjoy him. You can see he’s so important for us, Christian. He’s a talented player.”
Eriksen was superb during the match and produced a top performance. He had 66 touches, and completed 36 of 45 passes attempted.
He created two chances, registered two shots on target, and the goal was his 12th of the season for Spurs.