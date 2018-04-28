Mauricio Pochettino plotting major Tottenham overhaul

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is planning a major squad overhaul in the summer.
The Londoners could sell up to four key first-team stars to fund their transfer plans. As per the reports, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Mousa Dembele and Wanyama are all available for the right price.
Apparently, Spurs are hoping to raise around £170million for the summer transfer window.
All four players have been crucial to Tottenham’s progress under Pochettino and their departure could prove to be a huge blow.
Clubs often struggle to replace one key player and Spurs would be taking a massive risk trying to replace all four in one window. Furthermore, in this market, it would be tough to find four players of similar quality for £170million.
Rose has been linked with an exit for a while now. The left-back has fallen out of favour at Spurs and Ben Davies is now the first choice left back at the club.
Meanwhile, Alderweireld has not signed a new deal with Spurs and the Londoners are not keen on losing him for a bargain.
As for Dembele, the Belgian midfielder has already stated that he could be open to a new challenge.
It will be interesting to see how Pochettino copes with the absence of these players next season. The new signings will be expected to make instant impacts or the whole idea could prove to be a big mistake.