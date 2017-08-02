Mauricio Pochettino opens up about Tottenham’s transfer policy

Tottenham have had a quiet summer so far and the London giants are yet to sign a single player. On the other hand, the likes of Chelsea, City and United have spent heavily on new recruits.
Speaking to the media earlier, Mauricio Pochettino has revealed the need to add to his side. The Argentine manager also reflected on the club’s transfer policy.
Pochettino claimed that Tottenham players are in need of competition if they want to win trophies. However, he is aware of the fact that Spurs cannot compete with City, Chelsea and United financially.
Tottenham have always relied on clever transfers and Pochettino believes that is the correct way forward. The Londoners prefer to pick up young and talented players on a bargain. The former Southampton manager is aware that such a strategy might not be easy to execute all the time.
He said: “Our fans know that we are not a club today that can compete with Manchester United and Man City for a player. We cannot fight them. We work in a different way. This type of player we are talking about, it’s not easy to find them. For me, it’s better to play with younger players who come through the academy so you can improve them and after that their motivation is always higher.”
Here at Sportslens, we look at three potential bargains that will improve Mauricio Pochettino’s side this summer.
Demarai Gray
Tottenham have been trying out for a natural wide player.
The Londoners have no width in their attack and the Leicester City winger would be the ideal addition for a reasonable price.
It is understood that Gray is keen on a move away from King Power Stadium and Spurs would be an ideal destination. He would add much-needed pace and flair to Tottenham’s front four.
Serge Aurier
The PSG defender is up for grabs for a reasonable price this summer.
Despite the concerns about his behaviour, Aurier is a very good right back and he could replace Walker next season with ease.
Andre Gray
The Burnley striker is expected to move this summer and with just one year left on his current deal, he could be a relatively cheap backup for Harry Kane.
Gray has proven himself in the Premier League and a chance to move to London for a Champions League club will surely interest him.