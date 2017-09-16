Mauricio Pochettino: Harry Kane’s goal saved my job in 2014

Harry Kane has been one of the best players in the Premier League for a while.
The England international is arguably the best striker in the country right now and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has now revealed how the player saved his job a few years ago.
I can find many other goals that were fantastic but, for me, goals are related to emotion, to the period you are living in. For me, that goal was an amazing goal because it meant for us, for everyone, the possibility to stay here today. It’s true, the team were 14th or 13th [they were 11th] and we were a little bit under pressure because the team were playing well, but not winning games and we were a bit under pressure. Always in football, when you don’t get good results, the first to be sacked is the manager. That is why that goal allowed us to carry on working and try to change the club. We were in the first season at Tottenham and people on day one when I signed the contract said, ‘Ok maybe in a few months, we have a new face in front of us!’
Back in 2014, Spurs were going through a rough patch and Pochettino had won just 3 of his first 9 Premier League games.
The Londoners needed to win against Aston Villa and Harry Kane came off the bench to win the game for his side, with the last kick of the ball.
Nacer Chadli equalized for Spurs 6 minutes from time and Kane had to step in to save the day for the Argentine manager.
Since then, things have improved rapidly for the former Southampton manager. He has been quite a success at White Hart Lane and is rated as one of the best managers around right now.