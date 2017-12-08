Mauricio Pochettino delivers latest update on Toby Alderweireld’s injury

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has handed the fans a major boost by clarifying the injury situation of Toby Alderweireld.
The Belgian’s comments were misinterpreted by the media earlier this week and it was reported that he could be ruled out until April.
The 28-year-old said: “I suffered a serious muscle tear, and there is a major risk of me suffering a relapse. If the muscle tears completely then I will need an operation, and 14 weeks of recovery time.”
Alderweireld has been exceptional for Spurs this season and the prospect of him missing the rest of the season was worrying. However, the Spurs boss has now confirmed that the player is working hard and is recovering well.
It will be interesting to see whether the Londoners move for a defender during the winter transfer window now. Even if Alderweireld recovers soon, the Belgian will have to be managed carefully.
Pochettino said: “He’s doing well. I think someone misinterprets him. I’m going to clarify the situation. He said ‘if it’s the case that the injury was worse than it was, with surgery I would maybe spend 14 weeks out’. But it wasn’t the case. He doesn’t need anything more than to work hard and have treatment now from the medical staff. He’s on a plan, on time and he’s recovering well. We don’t need to be worried because we avoid, and he avoids, an injury that could maybe keep him out for a long time. It wasn’t like this. I don’t know if I clarify or if it’s worse now!”
Tottenham started the season quite well but their form has dipped in the recent weeks due to the absence of key players. The likes of Wanyama and Alderweireld are sidelined with injuries and Davinson Sanchez is suspended right now.
The Londoners will look to get their league campaign back on track with a win over Stoke City this weekend.