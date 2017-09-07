Mauricio Pochettino comments on Vincent Janssen’s Tottenham Hotspur future

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has delivered words of comfort to Vincent Janssen, and it is now up to the player to prove his point.
Janssen joined Spurs last season from Eredivise side AZ Alkmaar for a fee in the region of £17 million, but has failed to make a strong impact at the north London club.
The Dutch international has scored only two Premier League goals last season in 24 appearances, although most of them have come from the bench.
The Mirror reported earlier this week that Janssen has no future at the club, and Pochettino no longer deems the 23-year-old Dutchman an able deputy for Harry Kane.
His future has further come under speculation following the arrival of £14 million Fernando Llorente from Swansea.
Janssen has been omitted from Spurs’ Champions League squad, and there were suggestions that he could be frozen out of the domestic first team picture.
However, when asked to comment on Janssen’s future, Pochettino replied “Yes, of course.”
“Yes, of course. It is true, the next question is why is he not in the Champions League squad?” said Pochettino, as quoted by Sky Sports (live blog: 14:05 pm).
“We had only 17 places to include players. It is him and [Erik] Lamela [who miss out].
“In January we can check again and decide to see if or not we change the names in the squad. “So yes, he has a future as a player here.”
He also revealed that the club will check in January whether they can make changes in their Champions League squad, and as such Janssen might come into contention at that time.