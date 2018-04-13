Mauricio Pochettino comments on Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld future

Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld could still play for Tottenham Hotspur in the closing stages of the 2017-18 Premier League season.
Alderweireld, who joined Spurs in 2015, hasn’t played a competitive match since mid February, and speculation is rife over his future. He has still two years left on his contract, but according to reports from The Times, talks over a contract extension has hit a snag.
The Times reported in February that Spurs are willing to sell Alderweireld in the summer transfer window. The north London club have offered him a £110,000 a week including bonuses contract which will make him one of the highest paid players at the club.
However, he is demanding a deal worth £150,000 a week, and Spurs are not keen to invest that sum on a player who will turn 30 next year.
Alderweireld could leave next summer for £25.4 million before the final 14 days of the transfer window, and his continuous absence from the squad hasn’t gone well with the fans.
Pochettino seems relaxed with the situation, and he feels that the player will play again this season. He adds that Alderweireld will have to wait for his opportunity. When asked whether the Belgian will be sold next summer, the Argentine replied, as quoted by Football London:
“I think we make a drama sometimes for small things. After 14 games unbeaten there’s no point talking about a player that did not play and was injured for a long time. But if you want to, Toby is still our player, with a two-year contract.
“I’m sure he’s going to play until the end of the season. He’s doing well, he’s training and he only needs to wait for his opportunity. But today there’s no point talking about this kind of situation. But I understand your question and for me it’s natural, no problem.”