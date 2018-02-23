Mauricio Pochettino comments on Toby Alderweireld’s contract situation

A report from The Times on Friday about Toby Alderweireld’s future has left the Tottenham fans perplexed on social networking site Twitter.
The report claimed that Spurs are willing to let their star defender go this summer after contact talks between the parties have hit a snag.
Alderweireld has been offered a £110,000 a week wage package which will make him one of the highest paid players at the club. However, the Belgian is demanding to be handed a deal worth £150,000 a week, and Spurs aren’t keen to grant his wishes.
The Belgian feels that he deserves a contract comparable to that of Virgil van Dijk, who is on £180,000 a week at Liverpool. Alderweireld is a world class player and he deserves a pay rise, but Spurs aren’t willing to break their wage structure for him given he will turn 29 next week.
When Mauricio Pochettino was asked to comment on it, he chose to shy away from the rumour saying he is not involved in the negotiation process.
“I am not involved in negotiations,” said Pochettino, as quoted by Football London. “I never talk about rumours, what the media say or what happens around the club. It’s not my job. I cannot say nothing about that.”
Meanwhile, Pochettino has confirmed that Alderweireld is doubtful for Spurs’ Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday.