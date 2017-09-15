Mauricio Pochettino comments on Toby Alderweireld’s contract situation

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Mauricio Pochettino, says that it is very “important” to secure a new deal for Belgium defender, Toby Alderweireld.
The 28-year-old central defender has developed into one of the key players for Pochettino’s side, but his future has come under intense speculation in recent months.
The Belgian believes that he deserves a higher pay package, similar to the club’s top earners, and has reached an impasse with Tottenham over a new contract.
Alderweireld’s contract expires in two years, and Premier League giants – Chelsea and Manchester City – have been reportedly monitoring the situation.
Stijn Francis, his agent, claimed earlier this month that “all the top clubs” were interested in his client.
Alderweireld has done well to keep himself away from off-the pitch attention, and has said that he is only trying to focus on winning matches with Spurs.
Pochettino is delighted that the Belgian has taken to media to explain how he feels for the team. The Argentine adds that the former Atletico Madrid defender is relaxed on his contract situation.
“It is so important because there are a lot of rumours in the last few months about him. It is good when he goes to the media and explains how he felt and how the team is,” said Pochettino, as quoted by Football London.
“Not too much to say because he said I think yesterday he is happy, and very relaxed and focused on football. That is the most important thing. They need to be focused on football, try to help the team and try to win games.”
Spurs will face Swansea City in the Premier League on Saturday. They are fifth in the Premier League with seven points on board.