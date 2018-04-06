Mauricio Pochettino comments on Harry Winks’s fitness

Mauricio Pochettino has expressed concerns over the fitness of Harry Winks who hasn’t played for Tottenham Hotspur since February.
According to reports from the Evening Standard, Winks has undergone further treatment to cure his ankle problem.
The 22-year-old midfielder has only played three times this year, and was forced to withdraw from the England U-21 squad because of the ankle problem.
The report claims that he has been given injection to reduce the inflammation. Pochettino has said in the press conference today that Winks is doing his rehab, but the club is not considering the option of a surgery at the moment.
“At the moment, no,” said Pochettino when asked about whether Winks will require a surgery, as quoted by Football London.
“We’ll see what happens in the next few weeks but at the moment no. He’s still doing his rehab and we’ll see what happens. But at the moment it’s not an option.”
Winks could play a part for Spurs with eight games remaining, but surely he has missed the chance to impress his national team manager.
He is a stylish young midfielder and was playing well during the first half of the season. He made his senior international debut for England in the 1-0 win in Lithuania last October, and also impressed in both of Tottenham’s Champions League encounters with Real Madrid.
However, his ankle problem has hampered his development, and Pochettino certainly won’t take any risks with him unless he fully recovers.