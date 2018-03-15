Mauricio Pochettino comments on Harry Kane’s injury and potential return

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed on their official website on Wednesday that star striker Harry Kane will be out of action for a month after suffering an ankle ligament injury.
The 24-year-old suffered the injury during Spurs’s Premier League clash against Bournemouth, and will miss this weekend’s FA Cup clash against Swansea.
Kane has been in phenomenal form this season having scored 35 goals in all competitions, and therefore losing him is a huge blow for Spurs.
Mauricio Pochettino has said in the pre-match press conference that Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and that he cannot be compared with other players in the team.
The Argentine is looking for a more collective effort to nullify the void left by Kane. He said that Spurs will miss Kane, but at the same time he is confident that his squad has enough depth and quality to win football games.
When asked whether he is confident that Kane will play again for Spurs this season, the Spurs boss replied, as quoted by Football London: “Yes of course.”
He added that the club will assess the player day by day and will check the reaction on his ankle. It is not a long term injury but Pochettino has refused to put a date on Kane’s return.
“With different players, it’s the same. You’re going to read all the information in the media — that’s one thing. The reality is now he’s in his crutches and his boot and we need to assess him day by day and we’ll see the reaction of his ankle.
“We cannot put a day or date on him starting to participate in training with the team.That is the first step, the second step is for him to build his fitness. Of course, it’s not a long term injury and it’s easier to keep your form and that helps you to be fit quicker when you fix your problem.”