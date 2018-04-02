Mauricio Pochettino comments on Harry Kane’s fitness

Mauricio Pochettino has said that he is in no rush to start with star striker Harry Kane, but has hinted that the Spurs striker could feature against Stoke City.
Kane suffered an ankle injury against Bournemouth earlier this month and it was initially thought he would miss at least a month of football action.
However, he has recovered well before time, and played some 25 minutes against Chelsea in the Premier League clash on Sunday.
The England striker replaced Heung-Min Son in the 74th minute, and didn’t show any signs of discomfort, as Spurs won the game 3-1 at Stamford Bridge.
Pochettino said after the match that he felt Kane would be ready to play 20-30 minutes, but they were never going to take a huge risk with him.
He added that Kane will be observed during the week, and hinted that he could be playing away at Stoke City in the next game.
“We’ll see. To play 20 minutes or 30 minutes, I think he was ready,” said Pochettino, as quoted by Football London.
“Of course we’ll never take a risk with any player. We’ll see now during the week. He’s working hard and maybe he has the possibility to play against Stoke if he’s in the squad.”
The 24-year-old has been in superb form in the 2017-18 season, managing 35 goals in all competitions for Spurs.
Spurs have enough depth in their ranks, and Pochettino probably will not rush Kane into the starting line-up till he regains his full fitness.