Mauricio Pochettino comments on Arsenal’s top four chances

While Manchester City are walking away with the Premier League title at the moment, the race for top four, as usual, is getting serious.
Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham are occupying the second, third and fourth place respectively. But, Spurs could face a strong competition from Chelsea who are just two points behind them.
In contrast, Tottenham’s north London rivals Arsenal are way off the pace, with Arsene Wenger’s side finding themselves 10 points behind Spurs with only 10 games left to play.
Mauricio Pochettino, the Spurs manager, feels that the Gunners are still capable of mounting a strong challenge for a top four spot.
“Of course. They’re in a position in the table that has the possibility to be involved. I think they’re involved in the top four battle,” said Pochettino, as quoted by Football London.
Reflecting on Spurs’s position in the league, Pochettino said that they need to be consistent in their results and try to win as many games as possible.
Spurs are on a 10-game undefeated run in the Premier League, and they will be looking to extend it when they take on Huddersfield in their next league game at Wembley on Saturday.