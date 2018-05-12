Matthew Pennington agrees new deal with Everton, fans react

Everton have agreed a new deal with the young defender Matthew Pennington.
As per reports, the 23-year-old has signed a new three-year contract with the Toffees.
Pennington spent this season on loan with Championship outfit Leeds United and it seems that Everton are satisfied with his progress so far.
The new deal will keep Pennington at the club until 2021 now.
The Everton academy graduate will be hoping to force his way into Allardyce’s first team plans next season. He made his full debut back in 2015 and since then he has played in some crucial games against Manchester United and Liverpool.
The 23-year-old scored his first goal in a blue shirt at Anfield.
Reports claim that Leeds were expected to sign the player permanently at the end of this season after an impressive spell at Elland Road.
It will be interesting to see whether the Blues decide to send him out on loan again next season.
Here is how the Everton fans reacted to Pennington’s new deal on Twitter.
I wasn’t impressed with Pennington at all tbh so I’m surprised he’s got a new deal. Holgate is the future of our central defence going forward IMO
— Paul Brown (@PaulBrownEFC) May 11, 2018
Shite for Leeds – Everton have shite in their eyes!!
— Shaun Clements (@Bonetti7Shaun) May 11, 2018
Why
— goodisonblue💙💙 (@goodisonblue2) May 11, 2018
He’s awful, we keep hold of players far to long that aren’t good enough same applies to Connor grant, David Henen, Luke garbutt,
— Liam Brophy (@Broph18) May 11, 2018
Is that so we get more when we sell?
— Degsy (@Portia57) May 11, 2018
Strange situation penning Pennington down. Hasn’t had a full season at Leeds and wasn’t sure on him beforehand
— ComeOnYouBlues.com (@ChatEverton) May 11, 2018
Not good enough for the PL. Solid championship CB when fit. Poor at leeds on loan in a poor Leeds team.
— Poz (@Poz89) May 11, 2018
Christ, couldn’t get in the Leeds team because he was so poor when he played.
— Dan Chaulk (@DanJamesChaulk) May 11, 2018