Matthew Pennington agrees new deal with Everton, fans react

12 May, 2018 English Premier League, Everton, Transfer News & Rumours
Everton have agreed a new deal with the young defender Matthew Pennington.

As per reports, the 23-year-old has signed a new three-year contract with the Toffees.

Pennington spent this season on loan with Championship outfit Leeds United and it seems that Everton are satisfied with his progress so far.

The new deal will keep Pennington at the club until 2021 now.

The Everton academy graduate will be hoping to force his way into Allardyce’s first team plans next season. He made his full debut back in 2015 and since then he has played in some crucial games against Manchester United and Liverpool.

The 23-year-old scored his first goal in a blue shirt at Anfield.

Reports claim that Leeds were expected to sign the player permanently at the end of this season after an impressive spell at Elland Road.

It will be interesting to see whether the Blues decide to send him out on loan again next season.

Here is how the Everton fans reacted to Pennington’s new deal on Twitter.

