Matteo Darmian vital in helping Manchester United sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wanted the Red Devils to sign Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan in the summer transfer window of 2017. Unfortunately for the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager, Ivan Perisic continued with Inter Milan and signed a new contract.
Jose Mourinho was working as a pundit for Russia Today for the FIFA 2018 World Cup. The manager of the English Premier League club publicly admitted that he was not sure as to why Ivan Perisic did not come to Manchester in the summer transfer window of 2017.
As per the information gathered by the Manchester Evening News, the manager of Manchester United is still interested in the player who made it to the final of the FIFA 2018 World Cup with Croatia. His side lost to France in the final.
Manchester United are ready to revive their interest in signing Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic in the summer transfer window. To smoothen the deal, the Red Devils are willing to sacrifice their defender Matteo Darmian.
Inter Milan are interested in the Italian professional footballer and the Red Devils could use him as a bait in helping them sign the Croatian professional footballer who was one of the star players of the FIFA 2018 World Cup.
Manchester United could use player plus cash offer in signing Ivan Perisic from Inter Milan. Ivan Perisic scored 11 goals for Inter Milan last season.