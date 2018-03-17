Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Matt Targett sends a message to Fulham fans after QPR draw

Matt Targett sends a message to Fulham fans after QPR draw

17 March, 2018 English Championship, Fulham, Transfer News & Rumours

Fulham were held to a 2-2 draw against Queens Park Rangers earlier today.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side could have pulled clear of Aston Villa in the league table with a win but the Cottagers have dropped some vital points at home.

The hosts took the lead through Tom Cairney on the 32nd minute and their lead was doubled by Lucas Piazon right at the stroke of halftime.

However, the visitors managed to build on their impressive result against Villa and secured a draw here.

QPR halved the deficit during added time in the first half and they grabbed the equaliser in the 81st minute.

Fulham fans will be thoroughly disappointed with the result and the performance here. The Londoners were in cruise control right before halftime and they managed to throw it all away at this crucial juncture of the season.

The Championship outfit are fighting to secure promotion to the Premier League and these results could make a big difference.

After the game, defender Matt Targett sent out a message to the fans on Twitter.

 

Here is how the Fulham fans responded.

Daniel Gabbidon impressed with Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen's display
Christian Eriksen reacts to Tottenham's win on Twitter
Loading...

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com