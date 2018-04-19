Matt Targett open to joining Fulham on a permanent deal

Matt Targett has revealed that he would be happy to stay at Fulham beyond this season.
The 22-year-old left back joined the Londoners on loan in January and he has been quite impressive for Jokanovic’s side so far.
Fulham are close to sealing promotion to the Premier League this season and Targett has been a key player for them since joining. The fans will be delighted to hear that the left-back wants to stay at Craven Cottage.
Targett said: “We’ll have to see. Obviously, Southampton aren’t in the best position in the Premier League at the moment and I’m very happy here. I’ve done well here so far and I just want that to carry on, to push on and get Fulham back in the Premier League. We’ll have to wait and see what happens in the summer for both Ryan and myself, potentially. It would certainly be an option, but it would be down to both clubs agreeing a fee. I haven’t spoken to anyone at the club, so I’m fully focused on doing a job here at Fulham.”
It will be interesting to see whether Southampton are willing to sell the player permanently. The Saints are in danger of going down this season and they could choose to retain the likes of Targett.
Southampton’s first choice left back Ryan Bertrand is unlikely to stay if they are relegated.
Targett has already shown that he can be a very good player in the Championship.
As for Fulham, they should try and convince Southampton to sell. Sessegnon has been linked with moves away from Craven Cottage and keeping Targett would sort out their left back position for the near future.