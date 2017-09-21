Matt Ritchie urges Newcastle teammates to not get carried away

Newcastle United midfielder Matt Ritchie insists that the Magpies cannot get carried away after their bright start to the Premier league this season and has urged his teammates to keep their feet on the ground.
Newcastle have won three out of the five league games so far and sit at fourth on the Premier League table.
“Confidence is key,” said Ritchie. “But at the same time we need to make sure that we stick with our mentality and keep our feet on the floor and continue to improve.
“If we continue to improve, we’ll win a lot of games. We have to make sure we stay focused on the job in hand and not get carried away with looking at the table.”
The 28-year-old insisted that a long road lies ahead of the club and that the squad needs to keep improving and remain focused on the task at hand.
“At the minute, it looks rosy, but it’s a long season and there’ll be a lot of ups and downs. We need to make sure that we continue to improve and stay focused on the job in hand,” he added.
“We’re know where we want to be, but by no means have we achieved anything yet. We’re five games in. We need to keep our feet on the floor. If you take your foot off the gas, you get punished.
“We need to keep our feet on the gas and keep improving, raising the bar and getting better, because we have to keep winning games.”
Ritchie has four assists in three games this season and will be looking to add to that tally when Newcastle face Brighton at the Falmer Stadium on Sunday.