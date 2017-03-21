Matt Miazga not giving up on Chelsea return

Chelsea defender, Matt Miazga, has revealed that he keeps regular contact with his parent club.
The centre-back joined last summer from New York Red Bulls and has made two Premier League appearances for the club.
He was then sent on loan to Vitesse to get regular games under his belt. This season he has made 22 appearances for the Dutch side, and has a goal to his name as well.
The US international has revealed that the Premier League giants are in regular contact with him, and they send him videos analysing his performances.
He adds that, at this moment, his primary focus is on playing as many games as possible for the Dutch side. And then in the summer, he along with his agent will discuss with Chelsea what the Blues are planning for the 21-year-old.
He said, as quoted by ELF Voetbal:
At Chelsea they’re keeping an eye on me.
After every game I get sent videos showing good and negative moments. They are very helpful. I speak with them every three weeks about my progress.
The focus is to play as much as possible at Vitesse. After the season I will talk to Chelsea and my agent, and we will see what is next.
Chelsea’s loan policy has been well documented. The club put a lot of effort to monitor the vast army of players at other clubs.
Antonio Conte has shown willingness to give young players at the club chance to shine. And Chelsea may require a big squad for next season as they will participate in European competitions as well.
In that case, Conte can use the club’s own resources – the likes of Miazga and Christensen (on loan at Gladbach) – without spending huge money on defenders.