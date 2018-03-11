Blog Columns Site News Matt Le Tissier reacts to Southampton defeat on Twitter

Matt Le Tissier reacts to Southampton defeat on Twitter

11 March, 2018 English Premier League, Site News, Southampton

Southampton showed no determination and fight as they suffered a moral breaking 3-0 defeat against Newcastle on Saturday at St James’ Park.

The Saints are just above the relegation zone, and were expected to put up a fight against Newcastle, a team that are also fighting for survival.

Instead, it was a meek surrender from Mauricio Pellegrino’s side and the manager criticised the spirit and attitude of some of the players after the game.

Former Southampton player and club legend, Matt Le Tissier, took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction.

Southampton have not finished lower than 14th in any of the previous five campaigns and therefore they need to improve in their remaining games.

They enjoyed a lot of possession but lacked incisiveness and cutting edge in the final third. In fact, they only managed two shots on target in the entire match.

The result also puts the future of Pellegrino in doubt. Under his leadership, Southampton have won just once in their past 17 league games, but it is the manner of the defeats that is indeed concerning.

BBC Match of the Day pundit Jermaine Jenas has described the performance as ‘abysmal’.

“It is worrying times for Southampton. They were abysmal, shocking, borderline disgraceful. They did not seem to have any plan and a lot of it was passing for the sake of passing,” said the former Tottenham player.

Rangers vs Celtic: Chris Sutton says Bhoys have the trump card in Scott Brown
Barry Ferguson has a tactical advice for Rangers boss Graeme Murty
Loading...

About The Author

johnblake