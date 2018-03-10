Matt Le Tissier raves about Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld

Southampton legend turned popular football pundit Matt Le Tissier has hailed Tottenham Hotspur’s centre-back Toby Alderweireld as one of the best in the Premier League.
Spurs suffered a shock 1-2 defeat against Juventus in the Champions League and as a result were knocked out of the European competition.
The north London club were leading the tie 3-2 on aggregate when Heung-Min Son scored in the 39th minute. However, two quick goals from Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala turned the tie in the Old Lady’s favour.
Toby Alderweireld missed the match against Juve, and Le Tissier believes that Spurs would still be in this competition had the Belgian played. Not only that, Spurs would have been in a better position in the league if the 29-year-old had been fit all season.
“I feel a bit sorry for them because I think had Toby Alderweireld been fit they’d still be in the Champions League and in a stronger position in the Premier League,” said Tissier to Sky Sports.
“He’s up there as one of the best central defenders in the Premier League, perhaps even the very best.”
He joined Spurs in 2015 and quickly established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League. However, it remains to be seen how long they can keep hold of him as Alderweireld’s refusal to sign a contract extension is causing a big headache for manager Mauricio Pochettino.