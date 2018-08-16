Matt Doherty raves about £18m Wolves summer signing Adama Traore

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Matt Doherty has showered praise on new summer signing Adama Traore who joined from Middlesbrough.
The 22-year-old is one of the eleven players Wolves have signed this summer with Nuno Espirito Santo assembling a fantastic squad after their return to the Premier League.
The signing of Traore has generated attention as Wolves paid £18 million for his signature to make him the club’s most expensive signing till date.
The former Barcelona winger is a live-wire and brings energy and creativity from the flanks. Last season he scored five goals and provided 13 assists for Boro, and his impressive performance prompted Wolves to dish out big money on his signature.
Known for his blistering pace and physical power, what Traore has added to his qualities is his impressive decision making in the final third. He is still the same player who runs at opposite full-backs at menacing pace, but now he looks more assured with the ball on his feet.
Doherty, who faced the Spaniard last season, has praised him heavily, saying that at times Traore is just unplayable.
“We played against him last season and at times he’s unplayable – I’ve not seen that type of running with the ball, pace and power, from anyone,” Doherty said, as quoted by Express and Star.
The 22-year-old is currently out injured. He is stepping up his fitness as he recovers from a dislocated shoulder suffered 10 days before he made the move to Wolves.