We reported on Thursday that Liverpool confirmed they had agreed a deal with Swansea City for Yan Dhanda to make the switch to the Liberty Stadium, with the 19-year-old signing a two-year contract, and supporters are delighted with the news.
Awesome job Swans! Lets get out business done early and build our club bigger and stronger. No more “small man syndrom”. We are Swansea! Lets get a few more now and our manager who can play our way @SwansOfficial
— Andrew Fern (@CrossfitFerny) May 24, 2018
Great signing. Sad to see him leave. Take care of him, and please return to PL soon #YNWA
— Tobias Hult (@TobiasHult) May 23, 2018
Shame it's only a 2 year contract, Liverpool fans seem to think very highly of him. Decent signing imo, look forward to seeing him play
— Jesus #BackToJack (@2Ayews1Club) May 23, 2018
Welcome yan, hopefully enjoy your time here!
— Emre (@medeniemre) May 23, 2018
Good signing 👏
— nick james (@77nickdergreek) May 23, 2018
Massive signing he is a brilliant player.
— Mat CITY HTAFC PORT TRFC Smith (@MattyMCFCSmith) May 23, 2018
Dhanda never made a first-team appearance for the Reds but he was rated highly and Swansea supporters can’t wait to see him in action. The talented midfielder stands a better chance of getting first-team football in the Championship next season and could make Liverpool regret the summer sale if all goes well in Wales.
Swansea haven’t had much to cheer about, suffering relegation from the Premier League and losing another manager in the process, but Dhanda could be the silver lining if he hits the ground running at the Liberty Stadium. He joined Liverpool from West Bromwich Albion in 2013 and has gone on to make 42 appearances for the youth and reserves sides combined.
There’ll be many City fans who don’t know what to expect from him, but he’s a skilful player with a lot of potential and has a good eye for goal. The Liverpool fans certainly think highly of him, so time will tell if Dhanda can live up to expectation.
