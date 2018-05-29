Martin Skrtel linked with a move to Newcastle

Former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel could return to the Premier League this summer.
As per the reports, Fenerbahce want to get rid of the Slovakian because of his high wages and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on the player.
The 33-year-old was linked with a move to Rangers but it seems that the Scottish giants are no longer interested.
It will be interesting to see whether Rafa Benitez makes a move for the Slovakian. He has worked with Skrtel before and the 33-year-old could be a decent squad player for the Magpies next season.
Skrtel earns around 4 million Euros annually (£67,000 per week) and the player will have to take a pay-cut in order to join Newcastle. The Magpies won’t be able to afford his current wages.
The 33-year-old has considerable experience in the Premier League and he is still good enough to do a job at a midtable side. However, Newcastle must look to progress as a club and they need to find talented young players instead of investing in players who are past their peaks.
Skrtel is not a bad player by any means but Newcastle must steer clear of him if they want to convince the fans of their ambition as a club.