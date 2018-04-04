Martin O’Neill claims Brendan Rodgers will take Celtic to the next level in Europe

The Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill is confident that Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers will take the Bhoys to the next level in European football.
While Celtic are close to winning their seventh consecutive Scottish Premiership table, they have been poor in European games this season.
Pitted in a strong group in the Champions League, Celtic endured heavy defeats against big European clubs this season.
The Bhoys were also dumped out of the Europa League by Zenit St Petersburg despite winning the first leg.
Former Celtic manager and club legend, O’Neill, believes that Rodgers is the right man to take Celtic to the next level in Europe.
“Even when you are doing well domestically, you cannot afford to take your eye off the ball in a European context,” said O’Neill, as quoted by the Evening Times. “I have no doubt in time that Brendan will get Celtic to that level in Europe. He will look to address what needs to be done.
“It is tough because the co-efficient is so stacked against you. If you are in Pot 4 then you know that you are coming up against some pretty stellar, elite teams. Over time and in the next few seasons I would fully expect Brendan to make inroads into that.”
Rodgers has done remarkably well with Celtic since he took charge at the club. In his first season, Celtic won the domestic treble by remaining unbeaten throughout.
This season, they haven’t been at their best, but still are on course to win the league. Needless to say, Rodgers will be looking to bring in more quality players to the side in the summer transfer window and will be aiming to do well in Europe.