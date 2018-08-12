Martin Keown questions Everton’s signing of Richarlison

Martin Keown has become the latest pundit to question Everton’s signing of Richarlison during the summer transfer window.
The Toffees forked out £40 million to bring the Brazilian to Goodisan Park during the summer transfer window.
This was the largest amount of money that they forked out on a single player during the latest transfer window.
Richarlison played in all 38 of Watford’s Premier League fixtures last season and notched five goals.
He did look very promising during the first half of the season for the Hornets while he was playing under current Toffees boss Marco Silva.
However, the former Brazil U-20 international began to struggle for consistency during the second-half of the campaign.
Everton fans will be hopeful that the reunion of Richarlison and Silva can bring out the best in the player.
Certainly, it will now be up to the player to prove to the fans that he was worth the money.
He certainly showed potential last season and could form a destructive wing partnership with the more older and experienced Theo Walcott.
Many fans however have questioned whether Richarlison was a good move as he is not fully proven at Premier League level considering the inconsistency of last season.
Keown is another one who has questioned the move.
He told the Daily Star: “Well obviously his manager knows all about him, Silva has brought him in,”
“I do feel he’s a good player but he was a little bit of a nearly man last season.
“Things didn’t quite come off for him but he’s showed really good signs and I’m not surprised at all that one of the big clubs has come after him because he’s got great ability on that left hand side, good pace.
“If you look now at Everton with Theo Walcott on one wing and Richarlison on the other they look now to have that threat.”
The youngsters may have proven some of his naysayers wrong as he scored a brace for Everton during their Premier League opener against Wolves on Saturday.
He opened the scoring during the 17th minute before Ruben Neves equalized for Wolves with a stunning free-kick during the 44th minute.
Richarlison went on to notch his second during the 67th minute after combining with Leighton Baines and Cenk Tosun to curl a wonderful strike into the top corner of the net.
However, the Toffees did not manage to win the game as Neves set-up team-mate Raul Jimenez who scored an equalizer during the 80th minute.
The game ended 2-2.