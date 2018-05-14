Martin Dubravka set to hold talks with Newcastle regarding permanent move

Newcastle will look to sign Martin Dubravka permanently this summer.
The 29-year-old joined the Magpies on loan from Sparta Prague in January and he has been excellent for them this during the second half of the season.
The player has confirmed that he will speak to his agent and then hold talks with Newcastle in the coming days regarding a permanent move.
He said: “Hopefully in the next couple of days we will know more information. Now I have to go away and be ready for the national team. Until these moments I will go away and speak with my agent and see, we will discuss what’s going to happen. Hopefully, it will be good news soon.”
The fans will be delighted to see that the 29-year-old is committed to the club and is pushing for a move.
Dubravka has been one of the best keepers in the league since January and signing him would be a major boost for the Magpies.
Newcastle managed to break into the top half this season and Benitez will need to keep players like Dubravka in order to progress next season.
It will be interesting to whether the Magpies manage to complete the deal now. They have the first refusal option and the player will join if they decide to pay up.