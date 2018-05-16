Blog Competitions Europa League Marseille vs Atletico Madrid confirmed starting line-ups

Marseille vs Atletico Madrid confirmed starting line-ups

16 May, 2018 Atletico Madrid, Europa League, Marseille

Marseille go head-to-head with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the final of this season’s Europa League.

The French side defeated Red Bull Salzburg 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-final, while Atletico beat Arsenal 2-1 overall.

Marseille’s only previous success in a European final came in the Champions League back in 1992/93 where they beat AC Milan.

Atletico won the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1961/62 and claimed the Europa League crown in 2009/10 and 2011/12.

The two sides’ only previous meeting came in the group stages of the 2008/09 Champions League. Atletico triumphed 2-1 at home and followed up with a 0-0 draw in France.

The Spanish club are priced at 1/3 to lift the trophy, with Marseille available at 9/4.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

Bad news for Chelsea as Courtois ‘wants to leave’ amid PSG interest
Tottenham ready to offload Moussa Sissoko...West Ham should make a move

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).