Marseille could set embarrassing record against Atletico Madrid

Rudi García’s Olympique Marseille side travel to the Groupama Stadium to face Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in Wednesday evening’s Europa League final.
Atleti are big favourites to come out on top given they’ve won the competition twice in the last eight years and boast a considerably stronger squad. Marseille, however, have lost two finals and will match the record for most defeats in the final (3 – Benfica) if they fall short again.
Benfica
- 1982/83: Anderlecht 1-0 Benfica, Anderlecht 1-1 Benfica
- 2012/13: Chelsea 2-1 Benfica
- 2013/14: Sevilla 0-0 Benfica
Marseille
- 1998/99: Parma 3-0 Marseille
- 2003/04: Valencia 2-0 Marseille
Marseille’s Europa League campaign started with two qualifying rounds against KV Oostende (4-2 agg) and NK Domzale (4-1 agg) before they were drawn with Konyaspor, RB Salzburg and Vitoria in the group stage. The Ligue 1 side finished second in Group I with eight points from six games.
- 14/9/17: Marseille 1-0 Konyaspor
- 28/9/17: Salzburg 1-0 Marseille
- 19/10/17: Marseille 2-1 Vitoria
- 2/11/17: Vitoria 1-0 Marseille
- 23/11/17: Konyaspor 1-1 Marseille
- 7/12/17: Marseille 0-0 Salzburg
In the last-32, they faced Portuguese Primeira Liga side Braga and comfortably dispatched of them over two legs, thanks to their big win in the home meeting.
- 15/2/18: Marseille 3-0 Braga
- 22/2/18: Braga 1-0 Marseille
The last-16 draw pitted them against La Liga side Athletic Bilbao whom they beat in both meetings to reach the quarter-final against RB Leipzig.
- 8/3/18: Marseille 3-1 Athletic
- 15/3/18: Athletic 1-2 Marseille
Marseille’s meeting with Leipzig saw them defeated in the first leg and at risk of elimination. However, an inspired second leg performance at home turned the game on its head.
- 5/4/18: Leipzig 1-0 Marseille
- 12/4/18: Marseille 5-2 Leipzig
They met again with Salzburg and got off to the perfect start in the first leg, but the second leg went to the wire after the Austrian Bundesliga side fought back.
- 26/4/18: Marseille 2-0 Salzburg
- 3/5/18: Salburg 2-1aet Marseille
The win put OM into their third Europa League/UEFA Cup final. If the underdogs lose again, they’ll match the record set by Benfica.